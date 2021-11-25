Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' premieres on OTT after 20 days of film's theatrical release

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has started streaming on OTT platforms – Netflix and Sun NXT. It needs to be mentioned that the film had opted a theatrical release on Nov 4 during Diwali.

After 20 days, the film has landed on the OTT platforms.

Earlier, Vijay's Master which hit the screens after the first wave, premiered on OTT after 17 days of it's theatrical release. On the other hand, post the second wave, Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor was the first movie to release in theatres then, and was later streamed on OTT after 28 days of theatrical release.

Annaatthe got a grand opening when it hit the screens. “#Annaatthe crosses 1 million tickets sold on #BookMyShow as of 5 Nov, becoming the first movie to hit the million mark after the second Unlock in 2021! (sic),” read a post on the BookMyShow account.

The filmmakers had originally planned to release Annaatthe in theatres for Deepavali 2020. And then, the release schedule was pushed to Pongal 2021 which later went till Diwali 2021.

The action drama is about Kalyan whose sister marries and moves to Kolkata. But when she starts facing threats, he decides to come to her rescue. Directed by Siva, the movie features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushboo as well.