Rajinikanth makes a surprise call to congratulate Silambarasan and team for 'Maanaadu'

Megastar Rajinikanth called and congratulated Suresh Kamatchi, the producer of director Venkat Prabhu's just-released film Maanaadu, featuring Silambarasan, SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, producer Suresh Kamatchi, who managed to get his film Maanaadu released despite a number of issues that continued to prevail right till the last moment, said, "Today has turned out to be sweet. A congratulatory call from Superstar has confirmed this film's success. This heart (of yours) that searches for good and congratulates it is what has raised you to the highest seat."

Stating that the congratulatory call had strengthened the team, the producer thanked Rajinikanth on behalf of the whole team.

Meanwhile, the team has been overjoyed by the positive reviews that are coming in for the film. Choosing to celebrate the occasion, the producer organised a small cake cutting session, which was attended by actor Silambarasan.