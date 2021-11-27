Ramya Krishnan to host Bigg Boss Tamil 5 as Kamal Haasan is down with Covid-19

Veteran actress Ramya Krishnan has been roped in to host Bigg Boss 5 for the next two weeks in the absence of Kamal Haasan.

Reportedly, Ramya had been a chief guest in one of the shows and so, she readily agreed for a huge remuneration.

Ever since Kamal Haasan tested positive for COVID-19, there has been speculation on who would host Bigg Boss Tamil 5. And rumours have been rife that Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, or Shruti Haasan would step in to host the show. There was also a buzz that Kamal himself would come over a zoom call to host the weekend's episode.

Well, picking Ramya Krishnan as Kamal’s replacement on the show seems like a no-brainer given her past association with Bigg Boss. She had hosted the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 when the main host Nagarjuna had travelled abroad.

Kamal had been hosting the show ever since it began in 2017.

Earlier this week, Kamal’s daughter Shruti Haasan assured the star’s fans and well-wishers that he was recovering well.