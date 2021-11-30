'83' movie cast: Who plays who

The trailer for Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 has been unveiled and is now the talk of town. The trailer brings alive one of the most unforgettable moments of Indian cricket.

While netizens are showering love and appreciation for the trailer, here's a look at the major casts of the film.

1. Pankaj Tripathi -- Man Singh, Team Manager

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in the role of Man Singh, manager of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team. Last year, Pankaj Tripathi in an interview with PTI talked about his "emotional ride" when he read the script of '83. He was quoted saying, "It was an emotional ride for me while going through the script. At some of the places I was in tears. I am really inspired with the whole journey of Kapil Dev. From when I heard the script, I was certain that I wanted to be a part of this film."

2. Ranveer Singh -- Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev in the film. Before shooting, Ranveer Singh seems to have spent 10 days at the Haryana Hurricane’s residence and picked up instances from Kapil Dev’s personal life. Well, that is quite evident in the trailer.

3. Jiiva -- Krishnamachari Srikkanth

With 83, South star Jiiva will be making his Bollywood debut. He will be seen as the a former captain of the Indian cricket team, Krishnamachari Srikkanth. As the youngest son of film producer RB Choudary, it will be interesting to watch him speak Tamil-accented Hindi.

4. Ammy Virk -- Balwinder Sandhu

Punjabi singer, actor and producer, Ammy Virk will play the role of Balwinder Sandhu, the legendary bowler that famously clean bowled Gordon Greenidge with a huge inswinger. Amninderpal Singh Virk, better known as Ammy Virk, made his Bollywood debut with film Bhuj The Pride Of India.

5. Tahir Raj Bhasin -- Sunil Gavaskar

Actor and model, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who was seen in the films like Kai Po Che! and Chhichhore. will play the role of the legendary Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar. Widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen, Gavaskar and Kapil Dev had multiple exchanges of captaincy.

6. Dhairya Karwa -- Ravi Shastri

Dhairya Karwa is well-known for his incredible acting in Vicky Kaushal starrer URI: The Surgical Strike. The newcomer played the character of Captain Sartaj Singh Chandok, a senior officer of the Indian Army. Now, Dhairya is all set to rock the role of the legendary cricketer Ravi Shastri. Shastri had stood in for Gavaskar and opened with Srikkanth in two matches of the 1983 World Cup.

7. Chirag Patil -- Sandeep Patil

This could be one of the interesting casting in the movie. Marathi actor and son of former cricketer, Sandeep Patil, Chirag Patil will step into his father’s shoes for '83.

8. Sahil Khattar -- Syed Kirmani

YouTuber, television host and actor, Sahil Khattar works with two YouTube channels, named Khattarnaak and Being Indian. Also a radio jockey, he is also a sports enthusiast and has hosted many sports events. He will take on the role of Syed Kirmani, who is recognised as the best wicket keeper from the 1983 Cricket World Cup tournament.

9. Saqib Saleem -- Mohinder Amarnath

An actor and model, Saqib Saleem is a well known face in commercials. He made his debut in the 2011 film, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. In 83, he will play the role of former cricketer and current cricket analyst, Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath. The former cricketer was the 'Man of the Match' in the finals and semi-finals matches.

10. R Badree -- Sunil Valson

An FTII passout, South Indian actor R Badree will portray the character of Sunil Valson in ’83. Sunil Valson was one of the members of the 1983 Indian Cricket team and was the only player who did not play a single match thereon.

11. Hardy Sandhu -- Madan Lal

Hardavinder Singh Sandhu, popularly known as Harrdy Sandhu, is an Indian singer, actor and former cricketer. He played cricket for over a decade as a fast bowler, but suffered a severe elbow injury, forcing him to give up the game in 2007. Later focusing on music, his song Soch was remade for the 2016 Bollywood film Airlift.

He will step into the shoes of former cricketer and national cricket coach, Madan Lal. In the 1983 world cup finale, Kapil Dev took the extraordinary catch of Vivian Richards off the bowling of Lal.

12. Addinath Kothare -- Dilip Vengsarkar

Marathi actor, director and producer, Addinath Kothare will take on the role of ‘Colonel’ Dilip Vengsarkar. Vengsarkar took over the captaincy from Kapil Dev after the 1987 Cricket World Cup.

13. Jatin Sarna -- Yashpal Sharma

Theatre artist, Jithin Sarna is best known for his work in Sonchiriya, Darbar, and Sacred Games. He is known for his role Deepak “Bunty” Shinde from Netflix India's Sacred Games. In 83, he will portray Yashpal Sharma, known as an explosive middle order batsman who played during the 1970s and 80s. He’s also credited for creating a powerful cricket move – the Badam Shot.

14. Nishant Dahiya -- Roger Binny

A model, Nishant Dahiya is famous for the films Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Titoo MBA and Raat Akeli HaiActor. He will play the role of cricket all-rounder, Roger Binny. Binny is best known for his impressive bowling performance in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and for taking 18 wickets.

15. Dinker Sharma -- Kirti Azad

Dinker Sharma will be playing the role of Kirti Azad, who used to be the most notorious amongst the team members of Kapil Dev. Dinker Sharma has been in the Bollywood industry for a long time now and has even worked as a theatre artist for several years. He was seen in two short films like Cat People (2012) and Praner Manush (2012). Apart from that, he managed to bag a small role in the popular Netflix series Delhi Crime.