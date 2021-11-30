'Marakkar was signed up for OTT only after agreeing to theatrical release,' claims Mohanlal

Thiruvananthapuram: With just two days remaining for the theatrical release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Mohanlal has claimed that the film was never signed up for OTT alone.

In an interview given to Manorama News, the actor made the revelation that removes the earlier held notion that producer Antony Perumbavoor, after failed talks with theatre owners, had committed the film for Amazon Prime alone.

"We did not sign for OTT release alone," said Mohanlal in the presence of director Priyadarshan.

"We signed it (OTT) only after committing for theatrical release," claimed the superstar, suggesting that the big-budget movie on a warrior who had defended against the Portuguese invasion in the 16th century.

The film's release had been hotly debated in Mollywood with the makers holding repeated discussions with theatre owners and distributors' associations without reaching a consensus.

After weeks of speculation, on November 11, Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian had said that Antony Perumbavoor has agreed to "release the film in theatres without any conditions".

The minister had claimed that the film's producer had "made a big sacrifice by agreeing to release in theatres for the survival of the industry".

After a fall out with theatre owners, Antony Perumbavoor had even resigned from FEUOK (Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala). He had later told media persons that they were going to release the movie on OTT.

Mohanlal, who had not commented on the issue thus far, responded to FEUOK referring to him as "a businessman".

"Yes, hundred percent," said Mohanlal. "It is business. I'm in this industry for the last 43 years. I act and produce films and I don't make films to lose a few lakhs.

"Some of the big films I made were not successful commercially - like Kalapani or Vanaprastham. But I have not said anything.

"So when I make a movie for Rs 100 crore what is wrong if I wish to make Rs 105 crore from it"