Pa Ranjith to direct Vikram's next

IANS
Published: December 03, 2021 03:27 PM IST

Chennai: Actor Vikram, who is currently busy with schooting for director Ajay Gnanamuthu's 'Cobra', is to soon work in a film that is to be directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Studio Green Gnanavel Raja.

Making an official announcement on Thursday evening, the production house said that the film, which was tentatively titled Production 'No 23', will commence soon.

While this will be Vikram's 61st film, it will be Studio Green's 23rd film.

Interestingly, it was only on Thursday morning that the production house began work on a film titled Rebel, featuring actor G V Prakash in the lead.

Director Ranjith took to Twitter to make an announcement as well. He tweeted: "Super excited to get this starte. #ChiyaanVikram".

Sources close to the unit say that the film was likely to begin work before the end of December.

 

