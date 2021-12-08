John Abraham launches first look of his debut Malayalam production ‘Mike’, introduces Ranjith Sajeev with Anaswara Rajan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 08, 2021 01:22 PM IST

The first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie Mike was launched at an event in Kochi on Tuesday. The launch event had John Abraham as the chief guest, accompanied by the cast and crew of the movie. With this project, JA Entertainment is entering Malayalam Cine

Directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad, the film will see the acting debut of newcomer Ranjith Sajeev.

Anaswara Rajan, Jinu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan, Abhiram, and Sini Abraham are the other actors in the movie. The movie is a coming-of-age story penned by Ashiq Akbar Ali.

Renadive, known for his cinematography for 5 Sundarikal,Comrade in America, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, Argentina Fans Kattoorkkadavu and Shylock is the director of photography for the project.

National Award Winning Editor Vivek Harshan, known for his work in numerous blockbuster Malayalam and Tamil movies is the editor of Mike. Music is scored by Radhan, the composer of songs in movies including Arjun Reddy,Darling 2, Husharu and many others. Renjith Kotheri is the art director and Ronex Xaviour is the makeup artist for Mike. Sonia Sandiavo is handling the costumes.

JA Entertainment is known for launching promising talents in Bollywood and has also bankrolled for movies including Madras Cafe, Parmanu and Batla House.

The shooting of the movie is currently in progress.

