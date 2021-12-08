Samantha on her divorce: 'I thought I'd crumble and die'

Ever since the news of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce started off as a rumour, the now-estranged couple has kept a deafening silence. While Naga Chaitanya took a back step from the limelight, Samantha, most often takes to her Instagram handle to share cryptic posts with powerful messages.

Now, the actress has at last opened up on her divorce from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and the impact it had on her mental health.

Not long ago, Tollywood's celebrated pair Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their divorce, sending shockwaves among their fans. Ever since the 'Majili' actress announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she has been mum on the issue.

Samantha said, "As soon as you accept the fact that you are going through, something, half of the healing is done. Accepting, vocalising, and fighting back is what I did."

Samantha said she felt like she would "crumble and die". But, as she realised that she is going to live her life, with all the issues, she appreciates herself for being such a strong woman.

"I never knew I could pass this. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong", the 'Shakunthalam' actress said.

Samantha also mentioned that her divorce from Chaitanya took a toll on her mental health. But she tried her best to get better.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had put an end to all the reports about their separation by announcing they were indeed separating on October 2. The star couple had taken to their respective social media handles and issued a joint statement that read, "''To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.''

They even requested their fans and the media for privacy to deal with the difficult time in their lives.

Samantha, on the work front, has been busy signing new ventures, and will soon be working on two multilingual projects, of which one is titled 'Yashodha'. Samantha promises that she will shut up her critics only with her hard work, nothing else.