Veteran actor Rahman's elder daughter Rushda got married to Altaf Nawad. Rahman hosted a reception and it seemed to be the reunion time for many stars from the '80s.

From Mohanlal to Shobhana and Prabhu to Suhasini, many stars had attended the wedding. The pics from the function are now doing the rounds on social media.

Rahman’s daughter also happens to be the niece of music composer AR Rahman. For the unversed, Rahman is married to Meherunnisa, the elder sister of AR Rahman’s wife Saira Banu.

Apart from the movie stars, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin too made his presence at the event and presented the couple with bouquets. Minister of Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian was also present at the reception.

Rahman made his acting debut in Koodevide (1983), for which he won his first Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor, becoming the youngest recipient of the award at the age of 16.

Known to be a popular teen idol in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s, Rahman is also popular for playing lead roles in Tamil and Telugu films during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Recently, he was part of Mani Ratnam movie 'Ponniyin Selvan' and will soon make his Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff film Ganpath.