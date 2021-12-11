Madhuram trailer promises sweet and simple movie, Joju-starrer to release on SonyLIV

The trailer of Joju George-starrer Madhuram has been released online and needless to say, the video promises to be a sweet ride from director Ahammed Kabeer.

The over 2-minutes long video introduces several characters who meet, for the first time, at a hospital. The film is about the bystanders at a government hospital which reveals different stories across different periods.

Madhuram also stars Shruti Ramachandran, Arjun Asokan, Nikhila Vimal, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki in pivotal roles.

Ashiq Aimar wrote the script from Ahammed's story. While the songs are by Hesham Abdul Wahab, Govind Vasantha is behind the background score with lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar. Jithin Stanislaus, who also shot June, is behind the camera, and Mahesh Bhuvanend is in charge of editing.

Madhuram is director Ahammed Khabeer’s second film after June, which also starred Joju George along with Rajisha Vijayan, Sarjano Khalid.

The film has opted for a digital release and will be premiered on SonyLIV. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed by the team.

The film is produced by the actor Joju George and Sijo Vadakkan under the banner of Appu Pathu Pappu Production House.