Mohanlal's Marakkar release date on Amazon Prime Video announced

Days after theatrical release, OTT gaint Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham on it's streaming platform.

Mohanlal starrer Marakkar directed by Priyadarshan will premiere on the streaming platform from December 17, 2021.

Amazon Prime Video announced the date with a new trailer of the film.

It needs to be mentioned that after much delays and confusion, the film was released in theatres on December 2. Thus, after 14 days of theatrical run, the film will see it's digital debut.

Reportedly, Marakkar is said to be one among the most costly purchases by Amazon in India. The movie, according to industry sources is one of the costliest productions ever in Malayalam cinema with a budget of Rs 100 crore.

The film, produced by Antony Perumbavoor, also stars Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier and Siddique in important roles. It was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The movie was supposed to hit the screens last March. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed multiple times.

The debate on whether the movie will first hit the OTT platform or reach the theatres had triggered a debate in the Malayalam film industry.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor on November 5 said that the film would have an OTT-first release while blaming the the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala for not making any allowance to release it in the theatres. However, later Mohanlal and Antony decided to release the movie in theatres, especially after the Minister for Cinema Saji Cherian requested them to opt for a theatre release.