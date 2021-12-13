After winning accolades at various film festivals, TK Rajeev Kumar's movie Kolaambi is all set for a digital release. The movie will be releasing on brand new OTT platform MTalkie.

In fact, the platform is officially launching with the critically acclaimed movie. The film will premiere from December 24 as Christmas release.

The movie was also an official selection to the Indian Panorama Category of International Film Festival of India, Goa in 2019.

The movie is a family drama that is bringing together the crème de le crème of talents on and off camera. Kolaambi has a stellar cast including Renji Panicker, Nithya Menen, Rohini Mollatti, Dileesh Pothan, Aristo Suresh, G Suresh Kumar, Late P Balachandran, Baiju, Vijay Yesudas, Manju Pillai, Sidharth Menon and many others.

Roopesh Omana has produced Kolaambi under the banner of Nirmalyam Cinema.

The story of the movie is penned by TK Rajeev Kumar and the script by KM Venugopal. Ravi Varman is the director of photography and Resul Pookutty is the sound designer. Sabu Cyril is the production designer for the movie edited by Ajay Kuliyoor. Ramesh Narayanan is the music composer.