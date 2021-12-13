2021 is coming to an end and Twitter has now released the top trends, hashtags and moments of the year.

According to the trends released by Twitter India, Vijay is 2021's most tweeted about actor in South Indian Entertainment.

He is followed by Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Suriya and Jr NTR. Allu Arjun is in the 6th position, followed by Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Dhanush and Ajith.

Interestingly, Vijay's film, Master, is the most tweeted about South Indian movie in 2021. All credits to Vijay fans as his upcoming film Beast has secured third position.

Valimai, Jai Bhim, RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pushpa, Doctor and KGF: Chapter 2 are the other films on the list.

Among the actors (female), Keerthy Suresh, has taken the top spot in South Indian Entertainment. Pooja Hegde and Samantha are in the second and third positions who are followed by Kajal Aggarwal, Malavika Mohanan, Rakul Preet, Sai Pallavi, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Anupama Parameswaran.

Meanwhile, K-pop group BTS' Permission To Dance is most used hashtags. The English song was released in July this year and marked the collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran.

Not to miss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli announcing the birth of his daughter 'Vamika' was the most liked tweet of 2021 in India. Kohli made the announcement on on January 11, 2021.

January 01, 2021, to November 15, 2021, was considered for the ranking of tweets.