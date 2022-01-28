Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran roped in for 'Jaya Jaya Jaya JAYA HEY'

Two youngsters who have been hogging the headlines recently for two different films are coming together for an upcoming flick.

Actress Darshana Rajendran, who stole the hearts of the audience with her performance in Pranav-starrer 'Hridayam', and Basil Joseph who enjoyed a double whammy through his directorial, Minnal Murali and his acting stint in the hilariously popular 'Jan.E.Man' have been roped in for director Vipin Das's Malayalam film 'Jeya Jeya Jeya JAYA HEY'.

'Jeya Jeya Jeya JAYA HEY' is being produced by Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon.

"Presenting the first look of my next movie as an actor along with the ever gracious Darshana Rajendran. After the superhit movie 'Jan-E-Man', Cheers Entertainments proudly presents 'Jaya Jaya Jaya JAYA HEY'," Joseph wrote on his Instagram page.

The complete cast of the woman-centric, movie is yet to be finalised.

'Jan-E-Man ' directed by Chidambaram is a huge hit and is still running successfully in theatres.