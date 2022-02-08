Post of Mammootty's ecstatic young fan after meeting the mega star goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2022 03:24 PM IST Updated: February 08, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Akbar with Mammootty

A young boy whose fan-moment with Malayalam superstar Mammootty at the Dubai Expo was summed up in a post, which has since gone viral.

The selfie with the actor posted on the Instagram handle akbarafran, was captioned as 'My dream come true moment @expo2020dubai' and 'My all time favourite actor, role model, super her @mammootty'

He further says, 'Mammookka is more glamorous seeing in person than in cinema. Seeing him inadvertantly makes me happier than coming to Dubai. I can't make whether I have seen him for true. When I saw Mammootty I was not able to see anything else around me. A thousand thanks to Mammukka who allowed me such a photo-op."

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout