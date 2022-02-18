Actor Prem Kumar appointed vice-chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam Actor Prem Kumar has been appointed as vice chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

The appointment is for a three-year period. Prem Kumar replaces Beena Paul.

Earlier, the state government had appointed director Ranjith as the chairperson replacing Kamal.

Prem Kumar, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was born on September 12, 1967. He is active in television serials and movies.

He made his debut in Malayalam cinema t hrough Sakhavu directed by P A Bakkar. He is also a recipient of best state drama actor award.