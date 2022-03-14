Aishwarya Rajesh has fangirl moment with actress Sneha

IANS
Published: March 14, 2022 11:13 AM IST

Chennai: Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who has gone on to emerge as one of the top actresses of the Tamil film industry now, says she had a fangirl moment with actress Sneha with whom she worked on an ad film recently.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to give out details, Aishwarya said, "Let me share a small memory. I was a little girl standing in one corner and watching shooting for the first time at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

"My mom was like, 'Enough! Come, let's go.' I was glued watching the beautiful actress Sneha."

The actress said that she experienced the same awe-struck feeling that she had experienced when she was a child while acting with Sneha recently.

Grateful for the experience, Aishwarya thanked the firm for which the ad was made and its director Balasubramanian Babu Shankar.

