First character poster of Kunchacko Boban starrer ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’ is out

The first look poster of ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’ starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role looks promising. The netizens are impressed by the recently released character poster featuring Kunchacko Boban. The filming of the movie directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is progressing at various places in Kasargod district. The crew claims that the film offers an authentic flavour of the locality while narrating an interesting plot. Chackochan will be essaying the role of Kozhummel Rajeevan in the movie.

‘Nna Than Case Kodu’ is bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla for the banner of STK Frames. Interestingly, this is the twelfth production venture of the veteran producer who has financed blockbusters like 'Maheshinte Prathikaram', 'Mayaanadhi', 'Android Kunjappan', 'Virus', 'Aarkkariyam' and 'Naaradan'. Meanwhile, this is Ratheesh’s third movie after the critically acclaimed 'Android Kunjappan' and the comedy ‘Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham’.

Rakesh Haridas of ‘Sherni’ fame is the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Manoj Kannoth is the editor. Jyothish Sankar does the art while the costumes are by Melvi J. Don Vincent composes the music of the film. The lines of the songs are penned by Vaisakh Sugunan. Sreejith Sreenivasan is the sound designer while Vipin Nair has done mixing.

The chief associate director of ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’ is Sudheesh Gopinath. Meanwhile, Rajesh Madhavan is the casting director. Gayathri Sankar of ‘Super Deluxe’ fame plays the female lead in the movie. Besides, an ensemble cast of Vinay Forrt, Saiju Kurup, Jafar Idukki and a bunch of newcomers who hail from Kasargod too play pivotal roles. ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’ is slated to hit the screens on 1 July.