Antony Varghese does not fight in this Jis Joy flick

Social media were rife with trolls ever since the news of Antony ‘Pepe’ Varghese joining hands for the first time with director Jis Joy after the action thriller ‘Ajagajantharam’, broke out. They could not help wonder whether Jis, whose films are known for their ‘peaceful’ themes would make Antony Varghese don the role of a pacifist in their latest movie ‘Innale Vare’. The filming of the movie was recently wrapped up and Jis reacts to trolls and social media comments.

Latest movie

Lots of trolls and funny comments came on social media as soon as it was announced that I was doing a movie with Antony. All of us had really enjoyed those trolls. It was actor Siddique who sent me the troll that there wouldn’t be a sequel for ‘Drishyam’ had I directed that movie. Meanwhile, Manju Warrier sent me another troll in which I would exorcize the ghost in ‘Priest’ quite peacefully. I am glad that people remember me, even if it is through trolls. I am someone who believes that every promotion is good promotion. My new movie is not a feel-good movie, but a thriller. However, it would be pointless coming to the movies, hoping to watch Antony thrash the baddies. He doesn’t have any fight sequences in this film. On the last day of shoot, Antony told me that he hadn’t spoken or mouthed a dialogue so slowly in his life until this movie. But, his character in this movie is not a lover of peace.

Jis Joy, the pacifist

I am a peace–lover who had a spiritual upbringing. However, it was a coincidence that my first three movies are feel-good films. I am sure that the Keralite audience would change their opinion about me after watching my forthcoming movies.

New film

‘Innale Vare’ has an ensemble cast of Asif Ali, Nimisha Sajayan and Antony Varghese. The movie is likely to get released next month. However, we haven’t decided yet whether ‘Innale Vare’ would have a theatrical outing or an OTT release.