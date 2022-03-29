Alia Bhatt miffed over small screen space in RRR?

Published: March 29, 2022 02:15 PM IST
Alia Bhatt is the female lead in the nivie 'RRR'. Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut in the South with Rajamouli's recent sensation 'RRR'. It is being said that Alia isn't quite happy with the brief screen space she has been allotted in the final cut of 'RRR'.

It is reported that Alia Bhatt, who seems to be unhappy about her brief role in 'RRR' has apparently deleted a few posts related to 'RRR' from her Instagram feed. It is also rumoured that Alia Bhatt unfollowed S.S. Rajamouli on Instagram, but there is no authentic evidence.

Folks also point out that Alia Bhatt, who was spotted publicizing 'RRR' before its postponement, had gone inactive during the second leg of RRR's promotional campaign, except for one big event.

It is true that Rajamouli failed to pen the best of characters for Alia Bhatt in 'RRR', if her stardom across Bollywood is to be considered. So, no wonder even the actress is upset. Anyway, it is too early to draw any conclusions.

