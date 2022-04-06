The teaser of 'Thrayam', starring Sunny Wayne and Dhyan Sreenivasan who will be seen together onscreen for the first time, is out. There is enough to hint that the movie will be a thriller with a riveting storyline.

It revolves around incidents that take place in the lives of the main characters at night and the low-lighting throughout the film lends an air of mystery to the film, which belongs to the neo-noir genre. The movie, directed by Sanjith Chandrasenan, is produced by Vinayaka Ajith under Ajith Vinayaka films banner. Sunny is introduced as Harry while Dhyan plays Ashique.

Aju Varghese, Dain Davis, Niranj Raju, Rahul Madav and Anarkali Marakkar also play important roles in the film. Chandhu Nath, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Salu Rahim, Gopi Krishna K, Niranjana Anoop are also part of the film.

Arun K Gopinath who scripted 'Gods' Own Country', has written the script for 'Thrayam'. Jiju Sunny has handled the camera for the movie.

The makers are promoting the movie with the tagline 'Either you run the day or the day runs you'