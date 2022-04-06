Shooting of Malayalam's first dark web thriller wrapped up

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 06, 2022 06:17 PM IST
Poster of '@'

The shooting of '@', touted to be the first dark web thriller in Malayalam, has wrapped up. The movie, written and directed by Don Max, who is also a leading contemporary film editor, has been fully shot at Aluva and Chottanikara in Ernakulam. '@' has been produced under the banner of Kochurani Production. Ravi Chandran has cranked the camera for the film while Ishan Dev has composed the music. Editing is by Shameer Mohammed.

Badusha N M is the production controller while Prashanth Narayanan is the art director. Makeup is by Ranjith Ambadi while Rose Regis is the costume designer. Kanalkannan is the action choreographer while Manish Bhargavan is the chief associate of the film.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout