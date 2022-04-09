Top movie picks from OTT platforms for this weekend

Yet another weekend has arrived. If your idea of destressing is to binge-watch movies at home, then these are some of our top picks streaming on OTT platforms.

'Naradan' (Malayalam)

The movie, directed by Ashique Abu, hit the screens on March 3 and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It features Tovino Thomas who plays Chandrasekhar, a popular television news anchor. The ruthless ambitions of a journalist desperate to stay at the top of the game form the crust of the story.

Anna Ben and Sharafudheen also play pivotal roles.

(On Amazon Prime Video from April 7)

'Night Drive' (Malayalam)



An Uber driver, Georgy, played by Roshan Mathew and his love interest Riya, played by Anna Ben, are on the road for a drive. What starts as a fun evening turns into a disaster after they meet with an accident. Indrajith, Siddique, Kalabhavon Shajon and Renji Panicker form the rest of the cast in the movie directed by Vysakh.

(On Manorama Max from April 10)

'Taanakkaran' (Tamil)

Arivu, played by Vikram Prabhu, has a dark past. He is glad to be inducted into the police academy as he harbours the dream to become a police officer. Based on real-life events, the film takes you through the hardships and brutality a recruit faces in a training camp. The movie is directed and scripted by Tamizh and has Lal and Anjali Nair featuring in key roles.

(Streaming on Disney+hotstar from April 8)

'Ethankkum Thunindhavan' (Tamil)

Suriya plays a lawyer who fights to bring justice for the women who are enticed into relationships after which they are filmed by their lovers. The movie, directed by Pandiraj, is inspired by the sensational Pollachi sexual assault case which rocked Tamil Nadu.

(On Netflix, Sun NXT)

'Dasvi' (Hindi)

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, the movie revolves around a chief minister (Ganga Ram Chaudhary) who decides to study and appear for the Class X exams after being jailed on corruption charges. The social comedy directed by Tushar Jalota, features Nimrat Kaur, who plays the chief minister's wife and Yami Gautham as Jyothi Deswal, the Superintendent of Police (Prisons).

(Streaming on Netflix from April 7)