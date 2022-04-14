Ranbir takes his 'dulhaniya' Alia home in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony

Mumbai: The most awaited wedding of the year has attained its pinnacle as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married. The star couple exchanged wedding vows at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends. The star couple, who has been in a relationship for over 5 years, took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in colour coordinated outfits.

Ranbir Alia wedding

While the immediate family members were seen dressed their best in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends complied with the official colour palette of the wedding ceremony and arrived in shades of white and gold. Alia's bestie and possible maid of honour, Akansha Ranjan sizzled in a green saree for the celebrations.

While the ceremony took place indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex of Vastu residence. The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends and directors.

As the celebrations unfolded for the wedding, several guests were seen swarming the wedding venue - Ranbir's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

While Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor arrived with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Kapoor too was seen at the venue.

From the bride squad, her mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, dad Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt were papped outside Ranbir's Pali Hill house.

Luv Ranjan, who is directing an untitled film with Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, too was seen arriving in style for his actor friend's special day. Other guests who were seen attending the festivities included Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Ayan Mukerji.

As per reports, the Ambani family too has been invited for the function as the Ambanis' security officials were clicked outside Vastu residence.