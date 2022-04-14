Not long after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor officially became Mrs and Mr Kapoor, Alia shared a bunch of dream-like pictures of the couple on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia posted a series of pictures with Ranbir, who's seen sporting a well-developed beard. She wrote in the caption: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home, in our favourite spot -- the balcony we've spent the last five years of our relationship -- we got married."

She continued: "With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together, memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

In the pictures, the star couple can be seen wearing cream-coloured wedding outfits, drenched in the golden shade of the setting Mumbai sun.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of "Brahmastra" in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in the same year. After the wedding, incidentally, Ranbir's cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a picture of her second child Jeh on Instagram. The mother-son duo dressed in matching shades of pink can be seen laughing their hearts out for the camera.