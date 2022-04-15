Sharath Appani turns producer, announces first project on birthday

'Angamaly Diaries' fame Sharath Appani who wowed us with his impressive performances on screen in the last five years is all set to don the hat of a producer.

The actor who celebrated his birthday on Friday announced he will be bankrolling the road movie 'Point Blank' through his production company Thiyyama productions.

The film, directed by Sainu Chavakkadan, will have Sharath in the lead role.

According to the makers, the movie will be released in five languages -- Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.



Shiji Muhammed will co-produce the project under the banner of DM Productions.

The movie will go on the floors on August 17 in Goa and will also be shot in Mahe, Chennai, Kochi and Trichi. Several artists from the Malayalam and Tamil industries have been roped in for the project.

Boney Assanar, one of the partners of High Hopes Film Factor, is the creative director and screenwriter of the project, while the movie is written by Mithun Subran.

Bimal Pankaj will compose the music and background score.