Sethurama Iyer is up to solve another mystery: 'CBI-The Brain' releases on May 1

The wait is almost over. 'CBI -The Brain', the most anticipated movie of the iconic franchise, will finally hit theatres on May 1. The news was announced by actor Mammooty himself on his Facebook page on Monday. Fans of Sethurama Iyer, Mollywood's most daring investigative officer, are excited about the release, as they expect him to be solving the biggest crime mystery of his career.

The trailer, which was released two weeks ago, reveals Iyer explaining a file on the Gandhi family. We hear him say Sanjay Gandhi was killed in a plane crash, while Indira Gandhi was assassinated by Kalistan terrorists and Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber. He then wonders out loud if the deaths had a common element, a common enemy and a common reason, leading the way to a lot of speculations.

Though Sethurama Iyer sports the vermilion and has the same mannerisms that he has been exhibiting over the years, one can't help wonder if the character and the situations have undergone some change. After all, the year is 2022, nearly two decades after the fourth instalment of the CBI series was released. Whether the murder mystery will be solved and has the CBI adopted new techniques to solve the case needs to be seen.

Actors Jagathy Sreekumar, Mukesh and Sai Kumar will reprise their roles in this latest franchise, while Renji Panicker, Asha Sharath, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir and Anoop Menon will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.