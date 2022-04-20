Actress Saniya Iyappan celebrates birthday amid dollops of surprises by friends

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 20, 2022 12:30 PM IST
Saniya Iyappan was elated by the surprise party thrown by her friends

Saniya Iyappan celebrated her 20th birthday and the young actress was greeted with a surprise party thrown by her friends. The videos of celebrations and revelries have already gone viral on the internet.

Saniya Iyappan, who came to the limelight through reality shows stepped into the film industry through the Malayalam movie 'Queen,' directed by Dijo Jose Antony. Her role as Jhanvi in Prithviraj directorial 'Lucifer' had also caught wide attention.

Saniya had last appeared in the movie 'Salute' directed by Rosshan Andrrews and starring Dulquer Salmaan.

