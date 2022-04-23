'John Paul recently expressed his wish to collaborate with me for a movie'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2022 05:31 PM IST
Veteran screenwriter John Paul

Actress Manju Warrier, turned emotional as she bid farewell to the veteran screenplay writer John Paul, who passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday.

John Paul had shared screen space with Warrier in Antony Sony's 'C/O Saira Banu,' which was headlined by the latter. In her Facebook post, the actor said she had gone to meet John Paul in hospital after he expressed a desire to meet her personally.

“He told me he wanted to collaborate with me for a cinema, once he recovered. His words defied his sickness and were spoken with so much confidence. I was so sure he would come back in full strength, till a few minutes ago,” she wrote.

RELATED ARTICLES

C/O Saira Banu was one of the few films where John Paul appeared onscreen. He also acted in director Ashiq Abu's movie 'Gangster' starring actor Mammooty.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout