John Paul was like a textbook in cinema

The last time John Paul stunned me was just a few days ago. One and half weeks to be precise. Everyone said he was critical and won't survive. That time, my assistant Rajiv called me from the hospital and said—“John Paul sir is here. Shall I pass the phone to him?” I was expecting a weak, tired sound from the other end, but I was taken aback when I heard his deep baritone calling me —“Sathya.” That voice hardly sounded like someone who was bedridden.

When I informed him that I heard he had difficulty speaking, he told me—“I speak well. I will be back, Sathya.” I was ecstatic and I told him we will meet next week. John always kept his word but unfortunately, this wasn’t the way I wanted to see him. I will visit him today.

It was John who taught me the invaluable lesson that a director should be with the scriptwriter till he finished the last word of the screenplay. That didn’t mean we should sit with him. Just that the director should be involved in the story-building process.

It was John who took me to VKN and called Nedumudi Venu for 'Appunni'. It was again John who introduced Kamal to Mohanlal for 'Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayaam'. I think he lived to see his near and dear ones achieve their dreams.

I remember this one-day shoot for a KS Sethumadhavan sir film at Thiruvananthapuram. Since the assistants didn’t come, John made sure I filled in as the assistant. He gave me the opportunity to work under such a great guru of Malayalam cinema.

Once upon a time, Chennai Woodlands hotel was a favourite hub of film people. Everyone from Bharathan, Padmarajan, Johnson, T Damodaran, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Sreenivasan and Priyadarshan used to stay there. I would also be there. It was John who gathered us all together. So many beautiful films came out of those associations.

John always made sure he introduced the right talent pool (actors, directors, writers) to the producers. He never misused his friendship to get work. He always made way for others. And was a guiding light for some.