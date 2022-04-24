The fights and friendship that I shared with John Paul in our unique bond

The unique bond that I had shared with John Paul was like a black and white movie that was filled with moments of a beautiful friendship and small fights. But, the name of that movie was, definitely, ‘love’. We had too many fights, but no one would overcome them with love as John Paul did.

The last time we had a difference of opinion was when we were filming a docufiction of Prof. MK Sanu. In one of the scenes, John added a background score on his own. It has to be done by the director. Moreover, that background score didn’t match the situation at all. I remember asking him where he got that dirge. Was it destiny that I mentioned dirge in our last conversation?

I met John when I was getting busy in the cinema industry after directing movies like ‘Randu Penkuttikal’, Vadakaveedu’, 'Soorya Daaham’ and ‘Shalini Ente Koottukari’. Our relationship began the moment John came to me and introduced himself in the corridors of the RK Lab. Later, when I moved to Kochi, it was John who introduced me to almost everyone in the industry. The first movie that we did together for the first time was ‘Kathayariyathe.’ John had penned the story of that movie. As we had discussed at our first meeting at RK Lab, both our names appeared on the screenplay title card. However, that movie wasn’t a success. It was John who wrote the script of ‘Vida Parayum Munpe’. That film turned out to be a super hit.

John had an incredible talent to narrate the thread of a story quite convincingly. Kithu had written the story of ‘Aalolam’. But, it was narrated by John Paul.

Similarly, the story of ‘Rachana’ was by Eastman Antony; but John was the one who narrated it. That story wouldn’t have been a movie had anyone else narrated the thread. John often sat down to narrate a story; however, he had a special skill to narrate the movie. So, the credit for the screenplay of this movie was given to John.

We did two television serials together. ‘Samasya’ brought us many laurels while ‘Oru Vazhiyum Kure Nizhalukalum’ didn’t see the light of the day.

I can remember John as a voracious reader, a lover of flavours and an amazing friend who remained calm whenever I lost my cool. I wonder how I would like to imagine John in a ‘final’ scene. Would it be the John who impresses with his narrations, or makes us all drool talking about the delicious food that he had had? I think he will be up there, happy and excited to have grabbed a seat in God’s grand feast, wondering about the secret ingredients of all those wonderful dishes while sneaking a peek at me who is down here.

My dear friend, I don’t know how to bid you farewell. But, I can only wish that may your wonderful soul rest in peace.