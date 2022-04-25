John Paul is a martyr of the system: Producer Jolly Joseph

Though they sought the help of an ambulance and fire force to carry John Paul who had fallen from the bed to a hospital, no one came. This is what Producer and friend of the writer, Jolly Joseph says. He had shared a note on social media with the headline —‘John Paul didn’t die. The system killed him.’

By the time John Paul who had fallen from bed at 8 pm was carried back to bed by police and other people, it was already 2 am. When he had to lie down on that cold surface for such a long duration, it could have worsened his condition.

Words from Jolly Joseph:

My John Paul sir didn’t die, the system killed him. Last January 21st I was called to do a special role in Vysakh’s ‘Monster’. They had put a crowded market set at night in Mattanchery. John sir called me in the middle of that, at around 8 pm. He sounded anxious and tired —“I have fallen from the bed. I can't get up. Please call a few people and come here.” I quickly understood his plight.

But it was impossible for me to get out of that shooting set that contained at least 200 people. So I called my close friend Kailash, who had just stepped out to have dinner with his family. He quickly rushed to John sir’s house with his family. Meanwhile, I was trying to console John sir from my end.

They reached there within 20 minutes and tried their best to carry him to the bed. But John sir was too heavy for them to carry and so they called several ambulance numbers. But none agreed as they said they don’t do this kind of service. While Kailash sat next to a scared John sir with pillows and blanket, his wife tried various fire force numbers. They told her to call an ambulance and that their job is only to douse the fire.

When we called the police control room, two officers arrived from the Palarivattom police station. But since it was dangerous to try carrying him without a stretcher, the police officers called the ambulance and fire force. Yet none came. We are all disappointed and were wondering what to do. Time was running out and soon the police officers left.

John sir’s body was getting numb. Kailash tried his best to comfort him with whatever clothes he could get his hands on. Divya again tried calling an ambulance and fire force and begged them to come. But no one came. Then Kailash called actor Dinesh Prabhakar and he promptly came home. After some time some police officers from Palarivattom police station arrived there with an ambulance from the Medical centre. By the time he was carried to bed, it was 2 am.

That incident really worsened his condition. He had to shift hospitals, battle financial crunches and sleepless nights. Though we did get some help from the Chief Minister’s office after showing a letter signed by Sanu Mash, nothing mattered. He left us!

“We should do something,” were his last words to me. It was his greatest wish. We will all get old, be alone. Who will we call in distress? Who will hear and help? We should start a helpline according to his wish.

I am heartbroken to realise that John sir who was always there with me during my best and worst times is no more. When he died, thousands came to pay homage but in need, there was hardly anyone by his side. My John Paul sir didn’t die. The system killed him!