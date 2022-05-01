Suresh Gopi returns to AMMA ending two decades of bitterness

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 01, 2022 08:23 PM IST
Suresh Gopi with members of AMMA in Kochi on Sunday.

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Sunday ended their bitterness that lasted over two decades,

The actor was given a warm welcome by office-bearers of AMMA as he reached its office in Kochi.

Suresh Gopi was the chief guest at a medical camp hosted by AMMA. He was draped with a ponnada by AMMA secretary Edavela Babu and other committee members.

Gopi had been keeping away from AMMA following an alleged fall out during a stage show hosted by the organisation in the Gulf during its early years.

