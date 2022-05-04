Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl' gets dropped by Netflix

Published: May 04, 2022 12:08 PM IST
Netflix has cancelled Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'. Photo: Reuters

Meghan Markle was set to play a leading role behind the scenes – as an executive producer – for the animated series 'Pearl'. The idea was to tell the story of a 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women in history.But recently, Netflix said “Pearl' was one of several animated projects being axed due to strategic decisions.

It’s been a rocky few weeks for the streaming service. In April, Netflix announced it had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. Instead of adding a predicted 2.5 million subscribers – it reported a loss of 200,000 in the first quarter. Netflix did not respond to questions about the future of other animated series, but said it would move forward with another project from Archewell Productions, the company owned by Markle and husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles in 2020. Since then, Markle has also released a children’s book called The Bench based on the relationship between Harry and their son, Archie.

