Teaser of Indrans, Dhyan starrer 'Udal' garners 3 million views

The teaser of 'Udal', in which veteran actor Indrans is seen in a spine-chilling avatar, has garned nearly three million views since its release. The actor, who has been experimenting with his looks for some time now, is expected to play a villainous character in the movie, directed by Ratheesh Raghunandan.

If so, this will be third villaneous character played by Indrans in the past few years. In 'Anjaam Pathira', he played a serial killer while in Malik, he was a conniving cop. Indran's role in 'Udal' seems to be a far cry from his lovable character in 'Home', where he plays a kind yet technologically-challenged father who finds himself in conflict with his elder son. Indrans will also be headlining K G Shyju's 'Kaypola' starring Kalabhavan Shajon, Sreejith Ravi.

'Udal' also features actor and director Jude Anthony Joseph, in a prominent role. The movie, which will be released on May 20, is being bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sri Gokulam Movies.Manoj Pillai has written the story while the music is by William Francis.