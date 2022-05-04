Trailer of Jeethu Joseph-Mohanlal film 12th Man promises a suspense thriller

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2022 03:03 PM IST
Mohanlal headlines the movie '12th Man' directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The trailer of Jeethu Joseph's upcoming movie, '12th Man', starring Mohanlal in the lead provides a glimpse of a strange premise and an intriguing plot. The trailer introduces all the major characters and leaves a hint of a thrilling suspense, of which Jeethu is a master.

The surprises, mysteries and secrets of '12th Man' are weaved in a mystic ambience. The story seems to revolve around an untoward incident that takes place during a get together party of some friends and the aftermath.

Apart from Mohanlal, the cast includes Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Shivada, Anu Sithara, Anusree, Priyanka Nair, Anu Mohan, Rahul Madhav, Leona Lishoy, Chandunath, and Aditi Ravi.

The screenplay is by KR Krishnakumar and cinematography is handled by Satheesh Kurup. Vinayak has edited the movie. Anil Johnson has composed the songs penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

