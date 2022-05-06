Dulquer Salmaan posts heartening note on daughter's birthday

Youth icon Dulquer Salmaan posted a hearty and adorable birthday wish on the fifth birthday of his daughter Maryam on Thursday on his Instagram handle and swept away his fans and friends alike. The actor also shared some family pictures on his social media handle.

"5/5/5 birthday for my baby doll !The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess. Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland....we are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don't talk about bruno no no no ! Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata ! With you babygirl it's a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star.... We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream," he wrote.

Dulquer's friends and well-wishers soon took to the social media to pour in wishes and comments on the post.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's father and megastar Mammootty also posted a picture with his granddaughter wishing her on her birthday. 'My angel turns five today,' he wrote.

Dulquer had also shared a post to celebrate his mother's birthday on Wednesday. "Happiest birthday my darling Ummichi !! Today was the most special day and we loved seeing your reaction to every little thing. Your birthday is the one day you most reluctantly allow us a chance to do things for you. And today you looked the happiest birthday girl. Love you to bits Ma !! Muah muah Umma !!!" Dulquer Salmaan had posted.

On the work front, Dulquer has film 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist' and web series 'Guns & Gulabs' by Raj & DK co-starring Rajkumar Rao, in the pipeline.