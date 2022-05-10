Mahalakshmi, daughter of Kavya and Dileep, looks adorable in this video with mom

It's not everyday you get a glimpse of actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan's daughter Mahalakshmi. But, now a video of the four-year-old eating food with her mother and grandmother during a feast at the Vennala Thykattu Mahadeva temple has surfaced on social media.

The child looks adorable as she takes a sip from the glass her mother is holding. It looks like Kavya was accompanied by her parents to the temple.

Mahalakshmi has only been spotted with locks of hair and this video in which her hair has been completely shaved off is winning hearts.

Actor Kavya, who is a witness in the 2017 actress assault case, was questioned by the Crime Branch team on Monday. She has denied the allegation that the survivor was targeted by a criminal gang in order to protect certain financial transactions of Dileep.