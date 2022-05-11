Kareena Kapoor Khan begins shoot for Sujoy Ghosh's film

Published: May 11, 2022 03:40 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor on the set of the film. Photo: @kareenakapoorkhan/instagram

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday started shooting for her upcoming Netflix film with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The untitled murder mystery is based on the 2005 bestselling Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by the acclaimed author Keigo Higashino.

The movie, which will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, is Kareena Kapoor Khan's first project with a streaming platform. The 41-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo from the film's set in West Bengal's Kalimpong district. "Day 1- Kalimpong... Devotion of suspect X," she wrote in the caption. 'The Devotion of Suspect X' follows a single mother and her daughter, who commit a crime and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

A still from the set of the film. Photo: @jayshewakramani/Instagram

Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for thrillers like the Vidya Balan-starrer 'Kahaani' and Taapsee Pannu's 'Badla' has also scripted the new movie. The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Ghosh's Boundscript and the Seoul-based banner Kross Pictures.  

