'The Matrix Resurrections', 'Our Father' and 'Puzhu': Movies for you to watch on OTT this weekend

From Netflix originals to movies by debutant directors, here is a list of some of the most awaited movies in various languages that are streaming on your OTT platforms this weekend.

A still from the movie 'Our Father'. Photo: YouTube

'Our Father' (English)

Our Father is based on a real story of a popular fertility doctor who uses his sperm to impregnate several unsuspecting women telling them that they are donor sperms. However, his crimes begin to unravel when a woman does a-home DNA test, which reveals multiple half-siblings. The cast include Donald Cline and Keith Boyle.

A Netflix original: May 11

'The Matrix Resurrections' (English)

A scene from The Matrix Resurrections. Photo: YouTube still

This 2021 American science fiction action is a sequel to The Matrix Revolutions (2003). The long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Amazon Prime: May 12

'Hostel' (Tamil)

A scene from Tamil movie 'Hostel'. Photo: YouTube

A girl gets trapped inside a boys' hostel, which is under surveillance of a strict warden.The comedy horror movie starring Ashok Selvan and Priya Bhavani Shankar is a remake of the 2015 Malayalam movie 'Adi Kapyare Kootamani'.

Amazon Prime: May 13

'Oru Thathvika Avalokanam' (Malayalam)

A scene from the movie 'Oru Thathvika Avalokanam'. Photo: YouTube

Nandakumar is on his way to give an exam for the post of a police officer. He faces obstacles though and has to depend on a stranger, whom he meets on the way, to reach the exam venue. From this point, things take a turn. The movie stars Joju George and Akhil Marar.

Amazon Prime: May 13

'Sneakerella' (English)

Actors Lexi Underwood and Chosen Jacobs who star in 'Sneakerella'

Set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City, "Sneakerella" is a high-energy, music-driven movie that puts a contemporary twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. El is an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens. When El meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bonds over their mutual affinity for sneakers.

Disney Hotstar:(13 May)

'Puzhu' (Malayalam)

Mammootty in 'Puzhu'

Kuttan (Mammootty), a bigoted upper-caste retired police officer, is living an annoyingly disciplined life with his son Kichu (Vasudev Sajeesh Marar), who is outrightly afraid of his father and his obsessive compulsions.This is Ratheena PT's first directorial debut and the movie, which has been releaed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, also stars actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Appunni Sasi.

SonyLiv: May 13