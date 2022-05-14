Though an official remake, 'Meri Awas Suno' was inspired by this serial actor's life

We had recently written a review about 'Meri Awas Suno', starring Manju Warrier and Jayasurya, which released in theatres on May 13. Now, its director Prajesh Sen has revealed how the movie, an emotional family drama revolving around a radio jockey, was inspired largely by the life of actor Mahir, who had once had a successful stint in Malayalam serials.

The director says though the movie was an official remake of Nandita Roy's Bengali film, 'Konttho', it underwent many changes and was influenced largely by actor Mahir's real-life experience.

Jayasurya takes a selfie with actor Mahir. Photos: Facebook

He took to social media to share his experience. “I came across Mahirikka when the scripting of the movie was at its initial stage. Ever since then, the movie, the character RJ Shankar was moulded more or less based on his experience and life. We kept in constant touch throughout the process. Mahirikka had many dreams to be very actively involved in Malayalam serials and I am glad that I was able to fulfil a desire by casting him in my movie too”

“There are several roles awaiting him. I was deeply touched when he contacted me to say how happy he was after seeing the movie in the theatre. He is definitely an inspiration to all,” wrote Prajesh Sen.

Mahir is a cancer survivor and had to have his larynx removed as part of a surgery. He now struggles to eke out a living, but is positive he will find more roles in serials and films in the coming days. In 'Meri Awas Suno', he plays the role of an actor in a movie scene.