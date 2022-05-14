Actor Nikhila Vimal's statement on cow slaughter wins the internet

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 14, 2022 10:37 PM IST
Nikhila Vimal

Actor Nikhila Vimal, who essayed the lead character in the recently released movie 'Jo and Jo', is winning the internet after she openly stated that there is no special consideration for cows in the country.

“There is no system preventing slaughtering of cows in India,” she can be heard saying during an interview given to an online channel.

Nikhila asserted that if animal welfare was everyone's concern, then no animal in the country should be slaughtered.

“You either slaughter all animals or don't slaughter at all,” she said while adding that wild animals are protected because they face the threat of extinction.

Many people have already come out in support of the actor and praising her strong stand on the issue. Cow slaughter has become a controversial issue in the last few years in India.

