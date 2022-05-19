Makers unveil hilarious scene from 'Keedom' prior to movie release

Rahul Riji Nair's 'Keedom' is all set to be released on May 20. The movie which is expected to be a thriller is headlined by Rajisha Vijayan, who plays a cyber expert. Actor Sreenivasan has been cast as Rajisha's father in the movie. Now, a repartee exchanged by the duo in the movie has gone viral after the makers unveiled it on YouTube.

In the scene, we can hear the father (Sreenivasan) making a playful jibe at his daughter (Rajisha) telling her that he will start enjoying his life after she becomes a millionaire. The daughter, apparently irritated by his statement, says he already seems to be enjoying his life as he was not at a kacheri (celebrations) as promised the previous night.

The father, acting hurt, asks her if she has started tracking his activities. As a comeback, she asks him if he is having an illicit affair. He responds by saying he has been unsuccessful so far because he is a divorcee with a grown-up unmarried daughter at home.

The scene elicits laughter as it is bound to remind us of light-hearted conversations between family members especially during breakfast or lunch. Also, Sreenivasan's and Rajisha's perfectly timed humour lifts the mood.

'Keedom' is Rahul Riji Nair's second collaboration with Rajisha after 'Kho Kho', in which she played a physical education teacher who trains young girls in the traditional sport.

Vijay Babu plays the cop in the thriller, while Manikandan Pattambi, Ranjith Sekhar Nair, Manikandan Pattambi, Anand Manmadhan, Mahesh M Nair, among others essay key roles.