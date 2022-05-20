'RRR', '12th Man' and 'Acharya': Movies to watch on OTT this weekend | May 20

Some of the most anticipated movies of the year are streaming on OTT this week. We at Onmanorama pick the Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and English movies you could binge-watch this weekend.

'RRR' (Telugu)



A still from 'RRR'. Photo: YouTube

The movie, directed by S S Rajamouli, revolves around a story of a young tribal girl being taken by the British Raj and a young man Bheem, played by Jr NTR who fights to get her back. His friend and police officer Ram, played by Ram Charan, is an obstacle to achieving this aim. RRR is an acronym for 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' in Telugu.

Netflix: May 20

'12th Man' (Malayalam)

A still from 12th Man. Photo: YouTube

Six women and five men come together for a private party at a resort to celebrate one of their upcoming weddings. They are joined by a 12th man, played by Mohanlal, who is drunk and keeps intruding their party. Things turn worse when they start playing a risky game and a murder has been committed. The movie has been helmed by Jeethu Joseph, who has previously helmed superhit crime thrillers Dhrishyam 1 and 2.

Disney+ Hotstar: May 20

'Acharya' (Telugu)

A still from Acharya. Photo: YouTube

A thriller drama where the story shows a middle-aged Naxalite who is turned into a social reformer and has launched a fight against the temple funds and donations. Acharya will stream from May 20. The Telugu action drama brings the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan onscreen for the first time; it als stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Jishu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Amazon Prime: May 20

'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' (English)

A still from Chip N Dale. Photo: YouTube

The live action film 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' catches up with the chipmunk brothers Chip and Dale who now live in modern-day Los Angeles running their own detective agency. The movie will feature the chipmunk brothers who are making a comeback to the silverscreen after a 30 year hiatus.

Disney+Hotstar: May 20

'Son of India' (Telugu)

A still from Son of India. Photo: YouTube

It is the journey of a seasoned politician from a core party leader to the Chief Minister of a state, filled with achievements, manipulations , self-righteous attitude versus pure instict, of finding despair in the midst of championship.The movie stars Mohan Babu in the lead.

Amazon Prime: May 17

'Jersey' (Hindi)

A still from Jersey. Photo: YouTube

This Shahid-starrer revolves around a cricketer who returns to the field to fulfill his son's wish and also his desire to play for the Indian cricket team. The movie was released in theatres on April 22.

Netflix: May 20