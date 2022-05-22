Intimate scene was essential for the plot of the movie 'Udal', says Durga Krishna

Young actress Durga Krishna isn’t afraid to speak her mind when it comes to defending her choices of characters. “It is not right to criticise only the female actor in a lip lock scene. It is really unfortunate that women are always at the receiving end. No one cares to criticise the performance of the artist who had acted opposite her. The female artists and her family are often condemned for such scenes,” says Durga.

‘Udal’ is Durga’s first movie after she tied the knot. Director Ratheesh Raghunandan had narrated the thread of the movie via phone. Durga said ‘yes’ as soon as she listened to the story. “My character Shiny in ‘Udal’ is a mother, wife, daughter-in-law and a lover too. She treads the paths that she thinks are right. Her rights may be wrong for others. However, she goes ahead with her own beliefs and opinions. She is an ordinary woman who leads a simple life in a village,” notes the actress.

Action scenes

‘Udal’ is the first action thriller in my career. It was Mafia Sasi who directed the action sequences in the movie. On the first day, he came with a stand-in for me. However, I was interested in doing the actions on my own. He was really happy when I said that to him. I acted in the action scenes without the help of a dupe or stand-in. I didn’t do any special preparations for the role. I was injured a few times while filming. In one of the scenes, I lost consciousness after being hit on the head. Besides, there were injuries on my legs too. But, nothing was serious enough to stall the filming. I would forget the pain as soon as the director says ‘action’. Shiny mostly fights for her own defence. My action scenes were mostly with Indrans and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Intimate scenes

The intimate scene is one of the vital sequences in this film. It wasn’t included to make the movie ‘hot and spicy’. Rather, it was really essential for the plot. I couldn’t say ‘no’ to such a fabulous character only because there is an intimate scene. My husband was sitting in front of the monitor while we were filming that scene. He too was lambasted after I acted in a lip lock scene in a song sequence in an earlier movie.