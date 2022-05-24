Priyadarshan-Mohanlal segment in Netflix anthology may go on the floors in July

A Netflix anthology based on writer M T Vasudevan Nair's short stories is in the making. Now, we hear that director Priyadarshan who will be helming one of the episodes featuring Mohanlal will begin the shoot of one of the segments in Kozhikode in July.

According to industry sources, the segment is expected to go on the floors in the first week. The episode is said to be the remake of 'Olavum Theeravum' directed by P N Menon in 1970 which was scripted by M T Vasudevan himself.

Mohanlal will reprise the role of Bapoottty, played by veteran actor and director Madhu in the original.

As per industry sources, there are 10 segments in the anthology, which is directed by Ashwathy Nair (daughter of M T Vasudevan Nair), Santhosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Mahesh Narayanan, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Rathish Ambat. Priyadarshan is also helming yet another segment 'Shilalikhithangal', featuring Biju Menon and Shanthi Krishna. The filming of the episode was wrapped up several months ago.

Mammootty, Fahad Faasil, Asif Ali, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Nedumudi Venu, Surabhi Lakshmi, Siddique, Ann Augustine and Indrajith have also been cast in the anthology