'John Luther' scripted with Jayasurya alone in mind, says debutant director Abhijith Joseph

Debutant director Abhijith Joseph's movie 'John Luther', an investigative thriller starring Jayasurya, hits the theatres on Friday. Jayasurya essays the role of a circle inspector with a hearing impairment. The actor had recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film, that had gone viral.

Abhijith, who ventured into directing after working as a spot editor, said he scripted 'John Luther' keeping Jayasurya in mind.

“I wrote my first script which was an out-and-out comedy. Though I approached many artists hoping to cast them in my film, it was Jayasurya who politely told me that the script was not challenging enough. I don't blame him because he had just done a very challenging role in 'Captain'. Though it hurt me then, it helped me introspect on the kind of films I wanted to make. I chose a completely different theme and worked on it for some time. In 2019, I approached Jayasurya with the new script. He immediately said yes,” said Abhijith.

According to him, Jayasurya was excited about the movie and this boosted his confidence to helm 'John Luther'.“Directors are yet to tap Jayasurya's calibre. His performance onscreen will mesmerise you. I believe he has so much to offer. He is so much in command of his emotions. He knows how not to go overboard,” he shares.

Though an investigative thriller, the movie also has its inspiring moments. Family also plays a key role in the movie, says Abhijith.

Roby Varghese Raj will crank the camera for ‘John Luther’. Shaan Rahman has composed the music.Actors Deepak Parambol, Siddique, Athmeeya Rajan, and Drishya Raghunath will also play pivotal roles in the movie.