Revathi, Joju George and Biju Menon win top honours at the Kerala State Film Awards

Our Correspondent
Published: May 27, 2022 04:38 PM IST Updated: May 27, 2022 05:05 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The 52nd Kerala State Film Awards was announced today by minister Saji Cheriyan and it was packed with a few surprises and some much-expected results.

Actress Revathi, who made a comeback to Malayalam after a few years through the Shane Nigam-starrer 'Bhoothakalam,' was termed the Best Actor (Female). Biju Menon, who played an aging father in the film 'Aarkkariyam,' shared the Best Actor (Male) award with Joju George, who won the title for his performances in 'Nayattu,' 'Madhuram,' 'Thuramukham'and 'Freedom Fight.' “Biju Menon's role was so nuanced as a father. Joju displayed a mosaic of emotions and wonderful range through his performances in various films,” said Saeed Akhtar Mirsa, jury chairman. 

These are a few of the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards this year:
Best Film – Aavasavyooham (directed by Krishand R K)
Best Second Film – Nishiddho (directed by Tara Ramanujan) and Chavittu (Sajas and Shinos Rahman)
Best Director – Dileesh Pothen (Joji)
Best Actor – Biju Menon (Aarkkariyam) and Joju George (Madhuram, Nayattu, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham)
Best Actress – Revathi (Bhoothakalam)
Best Story – Shahi Kabeer (Nayattu)
Best Scriptwriter – Syam Pushkaran (Joji)
Best Background Score – Justin Varghese (Joji)
Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandhan (Churuli)
Best Composer – Hesham Abdul Wahab (Hridayam)
Best Singer (Female) – Sithara (Paalnilavil from Kaanekaane)
Best Singer (Male) – Pradeep Kumar ( Raavil from Minnal Murali)
Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan (Kaadakam)

