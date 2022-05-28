Hareesh Peradi slams film award jury for skipping male dubbing artiste award

Actor Hareesh Peradi in a Facebook post has criticised the Kerala State Film Awards jury for failing to select a male dubbing artiste for the award this year. He said the decision was an insult to the entire male dubbing artiste fraternity in Mollywood.

The actor claimed there was a lot of political influence on the jury in this year's award selection and added that several films and artists who were shortlisted by the jury had to be removed and included at the last moment.

He said the jury should have found a replacement for the male dubbing artist they had shortlisted.

During the announcement of the Kerala State Film Awards, Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan had stated that the committee did not find any male dubbing artiste eligible for the award this year.

Dubbing artiste Devi S has received the award in the female category. It should be noted that Hareesh Peradi had dubbed for the late actor Balachandran in Tovino-starrer 'Minnal Murali'.