Women's Commission registers suo motu case against Alencier for misbehaving with scribe

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Women's Commission on Tuesday registered a suo motu case against actor Alencier for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist during an interview. The scribe had approached the actor for an interview over his controversial remarks during the recent state film award ceremony.

Women's Commission chairperson P Sathidevi said Thiruvananthapuram Rural Superintendent of Police D Shilpa was asked to submit a report on the incident.

Sathidevi criticised Alencier over his derogatory remarks, made both during the award ceremony and later to the journalist. "If he disagreed, he should not have accepted the award. It was inappropriate to make such a remark after receiving the honour," she said.

"Though everyone expected him to correct the mistake, it didn't happen," she said.

"Instead, Alencier later spoke to the woman journalist in a very offensive language,'' she further said.

Sathidevi added that the Rural SP has already registered a case against the actor.

The actor, during the ceremony, had said he should not be insulted by giving a female sculpture at the venue in the presence of a strong male chief minister. Alencier also said he would stop acting the day he received a male sculpture along with the award.

"Don't insult me and Kunchacko Boban by giving us Rs 25,000. Please increase the amount," he had added.

The performances of Kunchacko and Alencier in the movies 'Nna, Thaan Case Kodu' and 'Appan' respectively had earned them the Special Jury Award.